Rep. Jim Jordan to Newsmax TV: Govt 'Last Place to Look' for Help

Seizing on President Joe Biden's national address remark "help is on the way," Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Newsmax TV said former President Ronald Reagan warned America about the dangers of this with his "nine most terrifying words" quote.

"The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: 'I'm from the government, and I'm here to help,'" Reagan famously said, rebuking the big government policies of Democrats.

"The left believes in government, and we believe in freedom," Jordan told Thursday's "Greg Kelly Reports." "We believe in people and communities and families. The left believes in big government and big institutions.

"So, that is the contrast and we had a little fun, because President Biden said, 'Help is on the way,' and Ronald Reagan understood the last place you want to look is the government to help you out."

Jordan was responding to the social media response hailing Reagan's words, featuring applause from the right and outrage from the left.

"We thought it was kind of fun to do, and the left got all kind of crazy," Jordan told host Greg Kelly.

Jordan took specific objection to the tone of Biden's first national address March 11, which was given on the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaration of the coronavirus outbreak as a world pandemic and hours after he signed a $1.9 trillion spending bill that was delivered only with Democrat support in Congress under the guise of it being COVID-19 relief.

"It was almost like he was talking to us like we were in grade school: 'If you do what government tells you, exactly what we say, we might let you have a little independence come Independence Day,'" Jordan said. "Well, that's not how this great country works. That's not how freedom works. So we were kind of, I think, highlighting that as well."

Jordan appeared with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who noted the Biden government has "created the crisis at the border" after the Trump administration had it stabilized.

"Two months ago, President Trump, before he left office, says, 'If you undo the policies we put in place regarding the border, you will see a tidal wave of immigrants come across,'" Jordan said. "And that's exactly what we have seen; the tidal wave is here."

Meadows and Jordan were united in rebuking Democrats and the Biden administration for giving the Trump administration no credit for the vaccines, but blaming their predecessors for the influx of illegal immigrants flooding the border.

"Anything that goes wrong in our country, they're trying to blame on President Trump, instead of taking some responsibility for their policies that have caused the situation on our border," Jordan said. "It's just how the left operates, and Americans, they have common sense and they see through it all."

Meadows added: "If you look at President Biden, if it's good, he takes credit for it; if it's bad, he blames President Trump.

"They know exactly what is taking place here: It's inept policy coming out of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue," Meadows continued. "It's really them sticking their head in the sand."

