Jim Jordan to Newsmax: Raid Shows 'Double Standard' at DOJ

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Friday that the FBI's recent raid on former President Donald Trump's estate shows a "double standard" at the Justice Department.

"Where's the stuff they took from President Trump's office?" Jordan asked during an interview on "John Bachman Now."

When asked what Republicans will do to investigate the circumstances surrounding the raid, Jordan said, "Right now, we're going to continue to work with the whistleblowers coming forward with incredible evidence ... brave individuals coming forward and telling us this is what's going on at our Justice Department, where it's supposed to be equal treatment under the law.

"It's supposed to be one standard, not this double standard that we've become now all-too familiar with, so we'll continue to do that. We'll continue to ask for information, will continue to demand that they come talk to us."

Jordan noted that he spoke with Trump on "Monday night and he was in great, great spirits in spite of what just happened at his home."

