Rep. Jim Jordan to Newsmax: Fauci Is 'Afraid of Something'

Dr. Anthony Fauci used to jump at opportunities to talk about the global coronavirus pandemic, but he conspicuously declined to come before a House panel hearing Tuesday, showing he is "afraid of something," according to Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Newsmax.

"For a year and a half, you couldn't go a day without seeing Dr. Fauci on the news, on the front page of the paper," Jordan told Tuesday's "Stinchfield."

Jordan pointed to Fauci's official government emails from the Freedom of Information Act request, including one from Jan. 31, 2020 at 10:32 p.m. where a doctor told Fauci "this virus looks engineered; it is not consistent with evolutionary theory," according to Jordan to host Grant Stinchfield.

"And what did he do? He tried to cover his tracks and hide that information from the American people for over a year," Jordan continued. "Now again, maybe I'm wrong about that, but I don't think so."

Jordan noted Fauci could have cleared up some questions at Tuesday's House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing.

"But if I'm wrong, why wouldn't doctor Fauci come in and answer our questions, because he's afraid of something," Jordan continued. "This should tick off every American, because this is the guy who was responsible for all the lockdowns, all the businesses that had to be close, some of them never to reopen.

"It was all Dr. Fauci, who was the catalyst for all this. He was the spokesperson for all this, this mindset. And yet he doesn't have the decency to come in today and talk to us after what looks like a cover up to me."

Jordan rebuked the cover up as politically motivated during the final year of President Donald Trump's administration, and fueled by the "mainstream media."

"They lecture us about the science when it was all for them political – and for the mainstream media, all political," Jordan said.

"I mean, this is frightening because he's supposed to be honest with the American people, particularly when he's giving press conferences from the White House."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here