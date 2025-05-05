Family Business CEO to Newsmax: Tariffs Will Be Major Win

Despite polls showing the public does not back President Donald Trump on his tariff policy, Jim Mischel, CEO of Electric Mirror, a mid-sized family business in Everett, Washington, told Newsmax on Monday that the president's policies will eventually bring about a restoration of American manufacturing and help blue collar workers.

Appearing on ​"National Report," Mischel said, "I think it is going to be a major win." He acknowledged that "it's tough negotiations, but ultimately you are going to have jobs come back to America, you are going to see a resurgence in American manufacturing."

Mischel explained that "the last decade we have been in the fight of our lives to try to keep business here and keep manufacturing jobs here."

This has taken place as he said half of American manufacturing jobs have moved overseas, due mainly to China's unfair trade practices, and "it's hard to be competitive in these type of circumstances."

Mischel said that "when I look at Trump's policies, I think they are super important for U.S. manufacturing to get us back on track. I've studied tariffs around the world ... and almost every country has a higher tariff than the United States."

Mischel stressed that this is indeed "serious times, but I think that the president is right in addressing this major trade imbalance, it just is simply not fair, it is not real free trade."

When asked when he could expect his company to start benefiting from Trump's policies, Mischel said that "we are already experiencing an uptick for our domestic-made products, so we are already being positively impacted."

He added that "the president has to work through this, it is tough, because what has happened is so many U.S. companies have had to outsource key components overseas. We have almost become a nation dependent on China, especially around electronics.

Mischel emphasized that "blue-collar America has missed out on the big boom, and part of that is because all the jobs have shifted overseas. This is a critical time, this is the moment" to rectify the situation.

