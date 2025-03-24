Jim McLaughlin to Newsmax: Trump's Support Among Gen Z No Shock

Pollster Jim McLaughlin told Newsmax on Monday that it's not surprising President Donald Trump has a high approval rating among a group of voters who typically lean toward Democrats.

An AtlasIntel poll in February showed Trump with a 52.7% approval rating among Generation Z voters, those aged 18 to 29. Although that dipped to 41.8% in AtlasIntel's latest poll, released March 17, it shows the progress Trump made in attracting younger voters.

"All these things that the Republicans have been talking about for decades now, whether it was during the [George W.] Bush presidency and even going back to Ronald Reagan, Donald Trump is the first one who's actually doing all this stuff," McLaughlin told "The Chris Salcedo Show." "You look at what he's done to the border in basically nine weeks, he's basically solved the immigration problem.

"And then you're looking at the economy … the price of groceries has gone down. And when you look at those young voters, they're seeing the success in the policies, and the reason why the Democrats are having so many problems is because they have a policy and a performance problem. They are so insane. It's not even a question of being liberal anymore. None of their stuff works. And these young voters see it."

Democrats counted on the youth vote in winning the presidency in 2008, 2012, and 2020, getting at least 60% of the demographic each election. But in 2016 and 2024, neither Hillary Clinton nor Kamala Harris could get above 55%. Harris narrowly won in November among voters under 30, with 51% of the vote to Trump's 47%, according to data from AP VoteCast.

"The Democrats just got buried in the last elections, and one of the big reasons was their stuff wasn't working, and they were going way too far to the left," McLaughlin said. "So, a lot of folks said, hey, they're going to get smart. They're going to do what Bill Clinton did; they're going to go toward the middle.

"They have no clue how to do that. It's not even a question of whether they want to be liberal. They're telling you they want to be socialists.

"And remember, whether it was the Nazis, whether it was the fascists, whether it was the communists, they always tell the people, they always tell the voters that they're the socialists first, and that's where they go. These people are flat-out nuts.

"The Democrats used to hide the fact that they're socialists. Now, they actually celebrate it. It's crazy."

