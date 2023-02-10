Pollster McLaughlin to Newsmax: Biden Won't Be Dems' Nominee in 2024

President Joe Biden's dwindling poll numbers show he won't be the Democrats' nominee for president in 2024, Republican pollster Jim McLaughlin told Newsmax on Friday.

"We've been seeing poll numbers were better than three-quarters of the Democrats in a Democratic primary for president, they're not voting for Joe Biden," McLaughlin, the president of McLaughlin and Associates, said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "He's only getting 22-23% of the Democrats in the Democratic primary. I don't think he's good. I know I'm in the minority on this, but I really don't believe that Joe Biden is going to be the Democratic nominee at the end of the day."

Meanwhile, Democrats, the White House, and some in the media are calling Biden's State of the Union address a "great victory," but it had the lowest ratings for people watching in decades, which shows how Biden is losing support, McLaughlin said.

"What you're seeing right now is people don't feel the economy is going well," he added. "One survey after another shows that right now, so they're trying to change the subject with issues like Medicare and Social Security and trying to scare Americans."

McLaughlin also discussed a Gallup Poll released this week showing that 50% of Americans are saying they are worse off financially now than when Biden took office and said he was not surprised by the findings.

McLaughlin said his firm has been doing a monthly survey since August, 2021, and that "a majority of Americans have been telling us that we're in a recession right now."

"What I tell folks is in many ways, we're in an affordability recession right now, because people are just getting crushed by inflation," he added.

The inflation rate was up by over 9% at one point after Biden took office, he added, but when former President Donald Trump left office, inflation was 1.4%, McLaughlin said.

"When we tell [people] in focus groups that inflation is around 6% voters will tell you it's much higher, and they'll bring up right away how much they're paying for groceries, how much they're paying for gas, rent, their mortgages," he continued. "The American people are getting crushed when it comes to Joe Biden's economy."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!