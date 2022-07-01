×
Tags: jim lamon | newsmax tv | epa | supreme court

Jim Lamon to Newsmax: EPA Ruling 'One of the Best' for Energy Industry

(Dreamstime)

Friday, 01 July 2022 12:01 PM EDT

Arizona Senate candidate Jim Lamon applauded the Supreme Court’s recent decision limiting the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate carbon dioxide emissions in an interview with Newsmax on Thursday.

Lamon criticized the reaction to the ruling by President Joe Biden and his administration on "Prime News" on Thursday night, saying, "If these subjects weren't so serious, it would be laughable. What Biden and these guys — that have never had a day in business — are saying from the pulpit in our nation's capital. It's insane."

Lamon added, "I've been in the power industry, energy business for 35 years, and this is one of the best rulings that we've had to be able to get the bureaucrats out of the way and unleash American energy.

"Of course, you need an administration that will allow it, you know, versus … they're slowing all American progress and allowing China to just run rampant.

"This allows us to get back to rules that are set by Congress, which we in business and the energy sector, we know very well how to apply those and how to live by them.

"We don't need the EPA, Bureau of Land Management, or Forest Service with their endless review processes, which has one sole purpose: that is to delay American energy and American progress overall, while China just continues to grow."

