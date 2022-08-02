Jim Lamon to Newsmax: 'China's the Enemy' of the US

Arizona Senate GOP primary candidate Jim Lamon told Newsmax the United States needs to admit China is its enemy.

Lamon joined "National Report" on Tuesday, the final day of the Arizona Republican senatorial primary, as the GOP is hoping to unseat Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., in November's midterms.

As Lamon spoke, news broke of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., landing in Taiwan on a visit that has upset the mainland China communist government.

"China's the enemy of this country, and we've got to stop beating around the bush and calling it like it is and prepare accordingly," Lamon, an Army veteran, told host Shaun Kraisman.

"We need to re-onshore our manufacturing. Our mining industries need to move much faster in this country. Restabilize, reenergize our energy sector. Stop depleting our strategic reserves. And with Taiwan, they should step up on their end, buying modern weaponry from us.

"I saw a film clip yesterday where they were exercising M60 tanks. Those were going out of inventory on the American side when I was in the military, so they need to step it up on their side."

Polling has shown Lamon trailing venture capitalist Blake Masters in the Republican field.

"[Kelly's] a guy who totally has sympathized with communist China, with open borders, this massive amount of fentanyl that's coming through from China to kill Americans," Lamon said. "We need to understand that we've got to start standing up in this country, strategically, militarily, diplomatically, or this is not going to bode well for our great America."

