West Virginia Governor to Newsmax: Midterms Can Stop Dems' Road to 'Ruin'

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's Babydog became a viral sensation during a public spat with Bette Midler, and the mutt's now famous ''hiney'' was on Newsmax for all to kiss if they seek to disparage Justice's state or put our country on a ''pathway to ruin.''

''Here's something Babydog did in the state of the state: Babydog would say to those people, 'kiss her, hiney,''' Justice, a Republican, told ''The Chris Salcedo Show'' on Wednesday. ''That's all there is to it.

''But nevertheless, this is a wonderful dog. She makes a lot of people smile. She loves everybody, and that's a message that we all ought to have. But this craziness that's going on, we've got to stop it. That's all there is to it.

''And thank God we're not very far from the midterms, and I'm really excited about all the good stuff that's going to soon happen to this country. And God knows we're on a pathway here that's absolutely to ruin, so we've got to stop this.''

Justice praised centrist Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for helping keep Democrats from dangerous legislative acts in the Senate that would do further damage.

''I talk to Joe all the time, and I tell him to remain strong in his values,'' Justice told host Chris Salcedo. ''He has solid West Virginia values and we want him to remain strong, but the Democratic Party has lost their way by every parameter, especially in Washington, D.C.

''I mean, it is an absolute zoo.''

Most pressing for West Virginia is a waiver against Biden administration healthcare worker vaccine mandates that threaten to shut down hospitals that ''are really right on the brink'' amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Justice.

''We want everybody to be vaccinated, as sure, but for crying out loud, we don't want these mandates,'' Justice said. ''And really at the end of the day, you know, we're faced with the possibility of hospitals closing and having an absolute catastrophe.''

Justice also lamented the spat of shootings that are leaving police officers dead around the country.

''How could a human being that has any part of their mind think of defund the police?'' Justice said. ''It's beyond anything any of us could possibly imagine.''

