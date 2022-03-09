Rep. Jim Jordan to Newsmax: Putin Takes Advantage of WH Weakness

Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken advantage of a lack of leadership in the White House to carry out his invasion of Ukraine, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"When you project weakness from the Oval Office, bad guys around the planet are going to do bad things," Jordan told Wednesday's "American Agenda." "That's exactly what happened here.

"When you make bad decisions, Putin sees that as leverage and he used it as such to … go invade another country."

Jordan also warned, "don't think the debacle that was the [American military] exit from Afghanistan didn't factor into Putin's decision to invade Ukraine."

Commenting on speculation if the Ukraine invasion would have happened if former President Donald Trump was still in office, Jordan said he agreed with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's remarks when he was asked that question, saying "the short answer is I don't know, but I do know this … it didn't happen when President Trump was president."

Jordan said the devastating war in Ukraine is not only indicative of what is wrong with the Biden administration's foreign policy, but also about what is happening domestically.

Jordan has had his constituents walk up to him and say, "I never thought it could get this bad this quick."

"So they see the full picture," Jordan continued. "They see the fact that we went from a secure border to chaos; we went from energy independence to the president begging OPEC to increase production, now talking to Venezuela and Iran about giving us oil and energy.

"We went from safe streets to record crime; we went from stable prices to a 40-year-high inflation rate," Jordan said, adding, "not to mention the attacks on their liberties, their first amendment rights" under the cover of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jordan's constituents "have never seen an administration this bad," he said, concluding, "this is how bad it can get when you have crazy policies pushed by the Democrats."

