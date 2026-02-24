Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Trump Needs to Remind Voters About 'Crazy Left'

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said on Newsmax Tuesday that President Donald Trump should use his upcoming State of the Union address to highlight his administration's accomplishments and draw a sharp contrast with what the congressman called "the crazy left."

Appearing on "Wake Up America," Jordan said Trump's message should be straightforward.

"I always say we make this job too complicated. It's pretty basic."

"What did you tell the voters you were going to do when you ran for the job? When you put your name on the ballot, if they elect you, go do what you said," Jordan explained.

But Jordan emphasized that the president should also remind voters "just how crazy the left is."

"Every policy position the left takes is crazy," he said.

"It's crazy to defund the police. It's crazy not to have a border, which is a situation under [former President Joe] Biden."

"It's crazy to say you want to abolish ICE. It's crazy to shut down the government for 43 days like they did last fall, and now shut down part of the government for the last two weeks," added Jordan.

Jordan also dismissed planned Democratic Party protests surrounding the address, including reports that some lawmakers intend to skip the speech.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX :

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com