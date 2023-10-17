Rep. Fry to Newsmax: Jim Jordan Holdouts Should Listen to Their Districts

There were apparently various reasons why 20 Republicans refused to vote for Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, to be the next speaker of the House, but they seem to be voting against the wishes of their constituents, Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"There doesn't seem to be a unifying message in objecting to [House Judiciary Committee] Chairman Jim Jordan," Fry told "The Record with Greta Van Susteren."

"I think most Republicans, and indeed the country, want Jim Jordan to be the next speaker of the House," Fry continued. "I'm listening to my district, I think other members should, quite frankly, listen to theirs."

Although Fry acknowledged that some of the holdouts may be acting in good faith for their districts, others likely are doing it because of a personality grievance.

"The American people expect us to govern … we don't have the Senate or the White House or the mainstream media or the agencies that the govern our country. We were sent here for a purpose just last year. We need to get back to governing, get back to the basics and make sure that we are delivering for the American people," Fry said. "And we only do that when we elect Jim Jordan as speaker of House."

