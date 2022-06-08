Rep. Jim Jordan to Newsmax: Jan. 6 Panel Wants to Bar Trump From 2024 Run

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Wednesday the House Jan. 6 Select Committee seeks to "to get rid of the Electoral College" and stop former President Donald Trump "from running for office in 2024."

Jordan walked through the suspicious actions taken by the committee by working with major networks to film the hearings in prime time.

They went out and hired the former president of ABC News to choreograph this documentary, this production," Jordan told "Stinchfield." "And who's their first witness going to be? This documentarian who was embedded with this group.

"That sort of tells you everything you everything you need to know about what this committee's objective really is and how truly partisan the whole operation is."

Jordan lambasted Congress for making a spectacle of the hearings, specifically pointing out its exceptionally partisan nature.

"The way it works in any other committee in Congress is the majority party gets more members on the committee, but the minority party always gets to participate, and they get to actually bring in witnesses as well and ask questions," Jordan said.

"This committee, there is no cross-examination. This is even worse than what they did to President Trump in the 2019 impeachment that Adam Schiff ran," he continued. "They had those depositions ... but at least I got to be in the room, and Republicans got to be in the room."

The first Jan. 6 committee hearing will air Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, with the second set for Monday at 10 a.m. ET.

