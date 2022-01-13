Rep. Jordan: SCOTUS Ruling to Block Vaccine Mandate 'Huge Win for Freedom'

The Supreme Court's decision to block the Biden administration's nationwide vaccine and testing mandate for large companies is a ''huge win for freedom,'' said Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

''The idea that now in the private sector you can't mandate this, I think, is a huge win for freedom, a huge win for constitutional principles, separation of powers and everything else. I view this as a positive,'' Jordan said Thursday on Newsmax's ''Eric Bolling: The Balance.''

''Everything they've told us with COVID with the Biden administration has turned out to be false, so maybe this is a step in the right direction,'' he added.

The court's conservative majority concluded the administration overstepped its authority by seeking to impose the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's vaccine-or-test rule on U.S. businesses with at least 100 employees. More than 80 million workers would have been affected, and OSHA had estimated that the rule would save 6,500 lives and prevent 250,000 hospitalizations over six months.

''OSHA has never before imposed such a mandate. Nor has Congress. Indeed, although Congress has enacted significant legislation addressing the COVID–19 pandemic, it has declined to enact any measure similar to what OSHA has promulgated here,'' the conservatives wrote in an unsigned opinion.

In dissent, the court's three liberals argued that it was the court that was overreaching by substituting its judgment for that of health experts.

''Acting outside of its competence and without legal basis, the Court displaces the judgments of the Government officials given the responsibility to respond to workplace health emergencies,'' Justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a joint dissent.

President Joe Biden said he was ''disappointed that the Supreme Court has chosen to block common-sense life-saving requirements for employees at large businesses that were grounded squarely in both science and the law.''

Conservatives, however, hailed the news.

House Republicans called it a ''massive win for the American people.''

The House Judiciary GOP tweeted: ''VICTORY.''

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton noted that his state's lawsuit got the same result in the 5th Circuit.

''SCOTUS VICTORY! Private employers are now free from an illegal, unconstitutional OSHA vax mandate. Very happy to see the mandate blocked again after we got the same win in the 5th Circuit last month,'' he tweeted.

