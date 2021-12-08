Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: World's 'Bad People' Pouncing on Biden's Weakness

President Joe Biden is leading from a position of weakness, and Russia President Vladimir Putin is pouncing on his lack of strength, Rep. Jim Jordan told Newsmax Wednesday.

"When you project weakness from the Oval Office, bad people around the planet, start plotting and potentially doing bad things," the Ohio Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

"Remember when Secretary of State [Antony] Blinken met with his Chinese counterpart in Anchorage? He just lectured America, just went after us, called us all kinds of names, said all kinds of things, and basically, our secretary of state just took it."

But that would not have happened when former President Donald Trump was in office and Mike Pompeo was the secretary of state, said Jordan.

"The Trump administration projected strength; and second, if they tried that on Secretary of State Pompeo, he would have gotten up and flipped the tables over," said Jordan. "So that's the difference."

The Biden administration is also being hindered by the "debacle that was the Afghanistan exit," said Jordan, and now he's not sure what will be done about keeping Ukraine from being attacked by Russia.

"What we should do is what President Trump did and make sure Ukraine has the weapons it needs," said Jordan.

Biden said Wednesday that he warned Putin that Moscow will face a severe economic pain if it tries to attack Ukraine, but promised prospective talks to address Russia’s concerns about NATO’s expansion.

Biden said he was "very straightforward" with Putin during their call Tuesday, warning the Russian leader that he will pay a heavy price if he invades Ukraine.

"There were no minced words," Biden said at the White House before departing for Kanzas City. "It was polite, but I made it very clear. If in fact he invades Ukraine, there will be severe consequences, severe consequences. Economic consequences like you’ve never seen. I am absolutely confident he got the message."

Jordan also talked about the House select committee's probe into the Jan. 6 incidents at the White House, and the decision from former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to not cooperate.

"They're attacking a good man who did nothing wrong, and if they cross this bridge and hold Mark Meadows in contempt and the Justice Department decides to pursue that contempt, oh, my goodness," said Jordan.

"This [was] the closest adviser to the president. Press reports indicate that Mark was willing to cooperate and help but only in a limited scope because he wasn't going to reveal privileged information. That's a long-standing tradition. If they cross this bridge ... if it's good for one side, it's good for the other. They shouldn't do it, but we'll see what happens."

