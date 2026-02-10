Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Bondi Doing Great Before Judiciary Testimony

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, told Newsmax on Tuesday that Attorney General Pam Bondi's tenure marks a "night and day" shift from the Biden administration's Department of Justice as she prepares to testify before his panel Wednesday.

Jordan told "Finnerty" and guest host E.D. Hill that Bondi has cooperated with congressional oversight and refocused DOJ priorities on public safety, a sharp contrast with her predecessor, Merrick Garland.

Bondi's DOJ has "been very helpful in us doing our work where we've asked for documents and information," Jordan said. "They've been willing to give all that to us, unlike what happened in the previous administration."

Jordan said his committee has already pursued accountability for actions taken by DOJ under then-President Joe Biden, including criminal referrals for former CIA Director John Brennan and a senior prosecutor tied to special counsel Jack Smith.

"We referred John Brennan because he came to Congress and lied to us," Jordan said. "You're not allowed to do that when you're under oath talking to the United States Congress; 18 U.S.C. 1001 is a violation of the statute."

He said another referral involved one of Smith's top deputies, whom he accused of obstructing the committee's investigation.

"We're attempting to hold people accountable who did wrong, and frankly, who lied to us," he said.

Jordan argued that the Garland DOJ failed to resolve major investigations while aggressively targeting political opponents.

"The Biden DOJ couldn't tell us who planted the pipe bombs, couldn't tell us who leaked the Dobbs opinion, couldn't tell us who put cocaine at the White House," Jordan said. "But they could go after moms and dads at school board meetings and pro-life Catholics and everything else."

By contrast, Jordan credited Bondi and the Trump administration with measurable crime reductions.

"Under Attorney General Bondi, they're putting bad guys in prison," he said. "The murder rate is down.

"Armed robbery is down. Here in D.C., every crime category is down because of the good work of the Trump administration and the Justice Department."

Jordan said Bondi is expected to address those results in her testimony Wednesday, along with DOJ efforts targeting child predators, fraud, and what he called the "weaponization" of government.

"She's doing a great job," Jordan said. "She'll talk about what's happened with crime, how the numbers are coming down, how they're getting predators who are harming kids off the streets."

Asked about criticism from Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., over the handling of files related to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Jordan said DOJ must balance transparency with legal obligations.

"I leave it up to the Justice Department to comply with the law and also adhere to what the courts have said," he said. "What I know is Pam Bondi and her team are doing the best job they can."

Jordan said questions on that issue are expected in Wednesday's hearing.

