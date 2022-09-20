Rep. Jim Jordan to Newsmax: Left Rejects Their Own Sanctuary Policies

Democrats like the perception that they support having sanctuary cities more than providing actual sanctuary, according to Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Newsmax.

"The left is for sanctuary cities until it's time to provide sanctuary," Jordan told Tuesday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "I mean, I thought that was the whole thing.

"So this just shows the hypocrisy on the left."

Attacks on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, both Republicans, for sending illegal migrants to sanctuary cities are "ridiculous" to the point that the country sees right through it, Jordan told host Rob Schmitt.

"The country sees it for what it is, knows that it's ridiculous," Jordan said. "What needs to be done is the border needs to be dealt with, but they won't. Kamala Harris won't go down there. Joe Biden won't go to the border. They don't want to deal with it, and yet they will announce that it's secure. That is laughable on its face.

"I think it's going to factor in a big way in 49 days when we have the midterm elections," said Jordan, who is seeking reelection.

President Joe Biden and Democrats want to blame Republicans for the problems they created, Jordan said.

"What the bottom line is, the reason so many are coming is because Joe Biden has said, 'Just come on in,'" Jordan said. "I think about the three big policies he changed.

"So when someone comes now, they know they won't have to remain in Mexico, because he got rid of that. They won't have to get over the wall, because you stopped building that. And they won't be deported, because he stopped doing that.

"So they know that if they come here, they're going to get in our country and they're never probably going to have to actually show up for a court date."

There have been more than 2 million migrant apprehensions this year, a record-high number, according to official U.S. data.

"This record number is because Joe Biden announced on day one: 'Come on in; you won't have to get over a wall; you won't have to stay in Mexico; we won't deport you,'" Jordan said. "If that doesn't send a message, I don't know what does. Until that changes, they can do any and everything they want."

