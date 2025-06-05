Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Spending Bill Is Good Since 'Democrats Hate It'

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Thursday an easy way to tell the House-approved spending bill now before the Senate is good is because "Democrats hate it."

Jordan told "The Chris Salcedo Show" that it’s not the only way, but a surefire indication that it’s good legislation is when the opposition is yelling loudly against it. "I said this on the House floor, you know it's a good bill because the Democrats hate it. The left hates it."

He said Democrats don’t want Americans to do better. "And you know why they hate it, because it does conservative common-sense Republican principles in this bill. It cuts taxes, lets parents keep more of their money to spend on their goals and dreams."

Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee believes Democrats want people to depend on government. "They don't believe in making able-bodied people work," he said. "They want more people dependent on government."

Jordan said the provision setting up a national program for school choice has sent Democrats spinning. "And they certainly don't want moms and dads picking where their kids go to school," he said. "So that is why they're so against it. This is good legislation. We need to get it across the finish line."

Despite several potholes in the road for the One Big Beautiful Bill in the Senate, Majority Leader Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., is pressing the upper chamber to get it finished.

Jordan said maybe the House might have been able to do more, but voting margins are thin. "I wish we had achieved more savings in this legislation. But we got a slim majority. We got to put the votes together. The Democrats aren't going to help us."

