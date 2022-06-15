Rep. Jim Jordan to Newsmax: Gina McCarthy's Comments 'Just One More Effort' to 'Chill Free Speech'

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax Wednesday that White House National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy's recent comments calling for Big Tech to crack down on climate change "disinformation" is "just one more effort to control the opposition's speech – to chill free speech and our First Amendment liberties."

"I mean, first of all, if you said the Hunter Biden story was real, which it turned out to absolutely be real, you were called a conspiracy theorist and Big Tech went after you," the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee said during an appearance on Newsmax's new show "The Record with Greta Van Susteren." "And then, of course, it was, if you disputed anything Dr. Fauci said about COVID, oh you were crazy then too, and then they went so far as to create the Disinformation Governance Board, only to have to back away from that, so I guess now this is their latest effort."

During a virtual event last Thursday, McCarthy said that tech companies should do more to combat the spread of inaccurate information about climate change and green energy on their platforms.

"The tech companies have to stop allowing specific individuals over and over again to spread disinformation," McCarthy told Axios during the event. "We need the tech companies to really jump in."

Jordan said there's a formula to the left's attempt to control freedom of expression.

"The left will create some lie, some narrative, the media will report it, Big Tech will amplify it, and then, if you try to question it, you get called some conspiracy theorist, you get called racist or they'll censor you," he said. "Which is what Gina McCarthy is asking Big Tech to do."

"The left doesn't value the First Amendment the way they used to," the Ohio congressman continued. "Today, if you don't agree with the left, you're not allowed to talk. And if you try, they're going to call you a racist and they're going to try to cancel you."

Even if President Joe Biden did an about-face and reversed course on "some of the crazy things they've done," Jordan said, "I don't think the left would let him."

"They're in complete control of the [Democrat] party and part of their objective is to stifle the speech and use government to go after their political enemies, and we've seen it time and time again," he said.

Using the example of the Hunter Biden laptop story, Jordan said that the Big Tech companies are tools of the left.

"I think in most ways, they just go along with the Democrat party to stifle the opposition, to chill the speech of conservatives or anyone who disagrees with the left and the Democrats."