Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Brennan Likely Misled Lawmakers

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Wednesday that the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey marks a long-overdue reckoning for the government "weaponization" that he says began a decade ago — and that former CIA Director John Brennan may not be far behind.

Appearing on "National Report," Jordan said the false statements Comey allegedly made to Congress are part of a much broader pattern of misconduct that fueled years of attacks against President Donald Trump in his first term.

"It's important to remember this all started — this whole lawfare, this weaponization of government — all started with Comey 10 years ago," Jordan said. "So I think it's entirely appropriate that he's being held to account, particularly for false statements it looks like he made to the United States Congress."

Jordan recalled whistleblower information brought to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard revealed changes to an intelligence community assessment in late 2016 — just after Trump's election but before his inauguration. He said those alterations distorted the report on alleged Russian interference.

"They changed the report back in December of 2016," Jordan said. "Then Jim Comey goes up to Trump Tower on Jan. 6, 2017, briefs the president-elect, and talks to him about the dossier that Jim Comey already knew was a baloney false document."

According to Jordan, Comey's decision to discuss the discredited dossier with Trump and then leak that information to the press "created the predicate" for Special Counsel Robert Mueller's appointment — setting in motion what Jordan called an effort "to undermine and sabotage President Trump's first term."

Now, with Comey facing criminal charges for allegedly lying to lawmakers, Jordan said the accountability should not stop there.

"Frankly, I don't think he's the only one," Jordan told Newsmax. "I think John Brennan looks like he misled Congress as well — maybe said false things to Congress. I think we're going to look into that issue, and the Justice Department is looking into that also."

At issue for Jordan and congressional Republicans is Brennan's 2017 testimony, during which he claimed the Steele dossier wasn't used in the intelligence assessment and that the CIA acted impartially. Later reports suggest Brennan pushed the dossier's inclusion, overrode analysts, and politicized findings implying Putin backed Trump — raising concerns he misled Congress about the Russia-collusion narrative's origins.

