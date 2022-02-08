Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Be Confident of Red Wave, but Not Overconfident

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Tuesday that conservatives have a lot of reasons to be confident in a red wave this November, but warned never to be overconfident.

Appearing on Newsmax’s “Stinchfield,” Jordan said that “you always want to be confident, but never overconfident.” Regarding the November midterm elections, this means “you fight, and you take your message to the American people. You do the work necessary and raise the funds necessary. We run the best candidates, the conservative candidate in all these districts that we can, you do all those things. That's how you win.”

Jordan’s answer was in response to host Grant Stinchfield, who asked if he should be concerned that people are taking the idea of a red wave for granted and that conservatives may be too confident in their prospects for the November midterm elections, especially since Democrats have seemingly been doing better in terms of Congressional redistricting than Republicans.

Jordan added that there are reasons to be confident, pointing to Republican Glenn Youngkin’s gubernatorial win in Virginia, Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal in Kenosha, and the truckers in Canada protesting COVID-19 mandates. “It’s moving…we’re seeing this. This focus on freedom, on individual rights again, and on stopping the craziness that is the Biden administration.”

“So, I do feel confident, but you're exactly right. Never get overconfident, always be confident,” Jordan continued.

