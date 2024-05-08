Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Trump Trial in New York Is 'a Joke'

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Wednesday that it was ironic that a "convicted perjurer who lied six times when he came in front of Congress" is allowed to talk, but former President Donald Trump is not.

While Manhattan Judge Juan Merchan has already fined Trump and threatened jail time, former attorney Michael Cohen has been vocal on social media, labeling his former boss with profane nicknames and posted memes showing Trump in a prison outfit.

"The Republican nominee is under a gag order for exercising his First Amendment liberties. What a joke this whole thing is up in New York," Jordan said during an appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

Earlier in the day, Jordan, along with Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., sent a referral to Attorney General Merrick Garland seeking answers as to why the DOJ has not investigated Cohen on perjury charges.

"His biggest lie of course was that he didn’t want a job in the White House. Everyone knew that just wasn’t true," Jordan added.

The Trump documents case centers around allegations that Trump had his then lawyer Cohen make payments to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, on the condition they refrain from discussing affairs, which Trump has denied. Trump has been accused of falsifying business records to conceal the payments.

