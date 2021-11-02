Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: People Too Fired Up Over 'Let's Go, Brandon'

It's ridiculous that people are getting fired up over the anti-Biden phrase "Let's go, Brandon," when there are far more important issues to worry about, Rep. Jim Jordan said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"I mean, come on," the Ohio Republican told Newsmax TV's "John Bachman Now."

"What was the latest polling? I think 71 percent of the country thinks we're on the wrong track and if you make a joke, you're going to be investigated? Why don't we deal with the real issues that Americans care about?"

Jordan's comments come after NBC News's Ken Dilanian sought a statement from the Secret Service to include in a report he did about gun and ammo dealers who are using the slogan to sell weapons and parts.

The "Let's go Brandon" chant gained popularity on Oct. 2 when an NBC reporter told NASCAR driver Brandon Brown she was hearing a more positive chant of "Let's go Brandon."

But the crowd was chanting "F*** Joe Biden," and not "Let's Go Brandon."

The phrase has since been used as a substitution for the more-profane comment about Biden.

"This is how bad it is, and you make some jokes about it, and some people get all fired up," said Jordan. "Think about the things they said about President Trump. Let's just hope we can turn some of these bad policies around here real quick. Maybe today in Virginia we'll get a good result and Glenn Youngkin will be the next governor. That will be the first sign of things moving back in the right direction."

Meanwhile, questions remain about Attorney General Merrick Garland's memo concerning investigating acts of violence by parents against school board members after his testimony before a House committee, said Jordan.

"We asked him to rescind it but he didn't really answer questions" other than about a letter the administration got from the National School Board Association asking the Department of Justice to get the FBI involved, said Jordan.

"Garland won't rescind it," said Jordan. "This idea that they weren't treating parents as domestic terrorists is just not true. They were. That's why he needs to rescind this memo and stop any action that he took as a result of the school board association's letter."

He added that it was frustrating that Garland wouldn't answer questions, but the public could see through it.

"You start telling parents that oh, the government knows better about what's what your kids need in an education than you do, the government is smarter than moms and dads, and I don't think parents take to that," Jordan said. "That's why this thing has resonated and been such a big issue not only in Virginia but around the country."

Jordan said he and other GOP lawmakers sent a letter to all 94 U.S. attorney districts around the country concerning the Garland letter, and he said he does expect a response, which typically does happen.

"We're going to continue to ask them and the FBI what's going on," said Jordan.

He also pointed out that Viola Garcia, the president of the National School Board Association who had signed the controversial letter to the Biden administration about investigating acts of violence, is now part of the administration itself.

According to a Fox News report, Garcia has been appointed to a Department of Education board overseeing student progress.

"This just shows how coordinated this thing was right from the get-go, and it was all designed to be a politically political operation designed to chill the speech and limit parents from actually wanting to go speak out at their school board meetings and object to this racist hate American curriculum that some schools are teaching," said Jordan. "It's almost like this was a more muscular response, considering the CDC and the teachers union got caught coordinating the mask response at schools around the country."

