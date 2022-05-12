Rep. Jim Jordan to Newsmax: 'No One With Common Sense' Believes Biden WH

Whistleblowers are reporting the Justice Department is tagging school board protesters as threats — as Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, expected — and Jordan marveled on Newsmax how it took 22 days for the DOJ to set that up, while it ignores laws to protest the independence of Supreme Court justices.

"A couple of brave whistleblowers came forward, given us over two dozen cases where, in fact, the threat tag designation that was created with Merrick Garland's memo to go after moms and dads has been used on parents, and we cited specific examples in our letter," Jordan told Thursday's "Prime News" with Jenn Pellegrino.

"God bless the whistleblowers who came forward, but for them, we would not know what we suspected was going to happen back in October when he testified. We learned about this, but now we have proof."

The abuse of power of President Joe Biden and his Attorney General Garland by the Justice Department is juxtaposition to its ignoring laws that prevent "pickets and parades" at the home addresses of Supreme Court justices, Jordan lamented to Pellegrino and guest co-host Mercedes Schlapp.

"It's interesting how silent the Justice Department is there, but oh my goodness, within 22 days they can do what a left-wing political organization asked him to do, because they thought it was going to chill the speech, moms and dads," Jordan added. "That's how wrong this all is."

Jordan denounced the Biden administration for continued disinformation spread to the American people.

"No one with common sense believes the things they say, and we can see how bad things are, so they can say all they want," Jordan said, pointing to White House press secretary Jen Psaki's calling revelations of free crack pipes in safe smoking kits a "conspiracy theory."

"We know the facts and the facts are moms can't get baby formula and everything they can get costs a lot more."

Jordan denounced the Biden administration claiming to be arbiters of truth with its new Disinformation Governance Board.

"Maybe Nina Jankowicz over at the Disinformation Governance Board is going to weigh in, and say, 'oh, yeah' — something that you and I already know — which is: The biggest purveyor of disinformation is the government," Jordan said. "But you know, Jen Psaki says what she's gonna say — and, yes, Americans are so fed up with everything that Biden administration does, because everything they do has turned out to be terrible.

"Everything costs more. Rent costs more. Clothes cost more. Gas costs more. Certainly energy prices are up. Everything costs more, and if you can get it, it's going to cost more, but some things you can't get, like baby formula — even though it looks like they're giving it to illegal immigrants all while Americans are running short.

"So this is just symptomatic of the Biden administration — like I said — everything is worse off."

Jordan noted the baby formula shortage would have never happened under former President Donald Trump, and if it did, it would not take weeks for the administration to merely hold meetings about it.

"This would not happen in a Trump administration and frankly, if it did, they'd be on it like that and have a solution and a fix for the concern, for the problem," Jordan concluded. "But not Joe Biden."

