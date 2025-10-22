Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Brennan 'Was Out to Get' President Trump

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, urged the Justice Department to bring criminal charges against former CIA Director John Brennan, accusing him of lying to Congress about the Steele dossier’s involvement in a 2017 intelligence assessment on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Jordan told Newsmax on Wednesday that it has become clear Brennan was "out to get the president."

"They said John Brennan put in writing, 'Yes, include the dossier the intelligence community assessment.' And there was a situation where one individual in the CIA, approached Mr. Brennan and said, 'Hey, this dossier doesn't stand up. The other, the underlying intelligence is just not there. It's garbage. It shouldn't be in the report.'"

“And Mr. Brennan's response was, 'Yeah, but doesn't it seem right? Doesn't it fit?' I mean, he was out to get the president. I think that's obvious from what Director Gabbard declassified and made available to the public," Jordan said during an appearance on “The Record with Greta Van Susteren.”

Jordan, who is chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said that decision to refer Brennan to the DOJ was obvious.

"You're not supposed to lie. We all know that. And you're definitely not supposed to lie when you're under oath talking to Congress."

"And it sure looks like that's exactly what John Brennan did. He told us he wasn't involved at all with the dossier," Jordan added.

