Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Biden Autopen Orders Raise Red Flags

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Tuesday that findings from the House Oversight Committee suggest some of former President Joe Biden's executive orders and clemency decisions via autopen may have been issued without his direct involvement.

Jordan joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" hours after the Oversight panel, of which he's a member, issued a 91-page report that called on the Justice Department to investigate every executive action taken during the Biden administration.

"Here's the bottom line," Jordan said. "The country knew, certainly in that [June 27, 2024] debate with President [Donald] Trump, that President Biden just was not up to the task. So any signature that takes place after that fact with the autopen, I think is a real concern.

"The American people could see it with their own eyes," he added.

The Oversight Committee's report, released Tuesday, examined White House document logs and correspondence showing Biden's autopen signature — a mechanical device used to replicate his signature — was applied to several executive orders and clemency certificates.

Lawmakers say the documents raise constitutional and procedural concerns about whether the president personally reviewed or approved the actions in question.

Biden, however, has publicly claimed he was aware of every clemency decision he made. In remarks to The New York Times in July, he said, "I made every decision," adding he authorized use of the autopen on the clemency warrants because "we're talking about a whole lot of people."

Jordan said the new findings directly contradict that assurance.

"Joe Biden said there was a process that was followed. There were certain things you had to do and things you had to check off in order to have this happen," Jordan told Newsmax. "Well, it looks like that wasn't the case based on the investigation done by the Oversight Committee."

The matter has now been referred to the Justice Department, which will determine whether to pursue further action.

"This all warrants the Justice Department taking a good look at this," Jordan said. "We'll see what happens."

However, the DOJ has no authority to revoke pardons — an exclusive power granted to the president by the Constitution. Likewise, Congress cannot overturn an existing pardon.

The only possible remedy would be a judicial ruling invalidating a pardon if it were proven not to have been legitimately executed by the president himself.

