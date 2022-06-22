×
Tags: jim jordan | january 6 | committee | stephen colbert | investigation

Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Jan. 6 Committee Can't Have Seriousness of Investigation Go Both Ways

jim jordan gestures while speaking
Rep. Jim Jordan (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 22 June 2022 06:58 AM

The Jan. 6 Committee can't have it both ways when it comes to the importance of their investigation, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"On one hand, they tell us this is the most solemn, serious, important investigation in the history of our Republic, and then by the end, the same people are inviting [CBS host Stephen] Colbert's comedy crew into the Capitol complex, letting them enter the facilities illegally, so much so that they're arrested and detained by the Capitol Hill police," Jordan told "Prime News" host Jenn Pellegrino.

The probe of what took place on Jan. 6 can't both be "the most serious investigation about our Republic" and about "keeping democracy," while simultaneously being treated as "a comedy hour," Jordan noted.

Jordan then affirmed that he has yet to receive a response from the Capitol Police Chief, to who he and Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., sent a letter requesting all witness statements, security footage, photographs and any other material related to the arrest of Colbert's staffers.

The Jan. 6 Committee can't have it both ways when it comes to the importance of their investigation, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Tuesday.
jim jordan, january 6, committee, stephen colbert, investigation
