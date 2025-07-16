Jordan to Newsmax: Backs FBI Probe of Comey, Clapper to Uncover Hidden Facts

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said Wednesday on Newsmax that he supports the FBI's reported investigation into former intelligence officials James Comey and James Clapper, accusing them of misleading then-President-elect Donald Trump ahead of his 2017 inauguration.

"We are [interested]," Jordan said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "And I'm glad to hear the FBI is, frankly."

Jordan referenced the intelligence briefing that took place at Trump Tower in January 2017, just before Trump's inauguration. He said the meeting, attended by then-FBI Director Comey and then-Director of National Intelligence Clapper, was not a routine transition briefing but a setup.

"Go back to January of 2017," Jordan said. "So prior to President Trump being sworn in … Comey and Clapper and these guys go up to Trump Tower to give the president a briefing. The president assumes this is a normal briefing [that] the incoming president is going to get from the intelligence community. But that's not what they did."

"They went up there trying to set the president up," Jordan claimed. "They went up there and talked to him about the dossier — the dossier that they already knew was false."

Jordan alleged that the dossier, compiled by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele and paid for through intermediaries by the Hillary Clinton campaign, was used to mislead Trump and create a pretext for further investigation.

"The dossier they knew came from the Clinton campaign through the Perkins Coie law firm, where they hired Fusion GPS, who then went out and hired the foreigner, Christopher Steele, who wrote down all the garbage," Jordan said. "They go up there and briefed the president on that."

"To make matters worse," Jordan continued, "they make sure somehow that that document gets leaked — or the fact that they talked to the president gets leaked — and thereby giving it additional credibility."

Jordan said the result was a two-year investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller that ultimately found no evidence of collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia.

"Of course, they found nothing because there was nothing there," Jordan said. "But that's what these guys did."

"I want to know anything else that we haven't uncovered thus far that may have taken place when they started this charade, this false thing, this false case against President Trump," he added when asked what his committee wants to find out.

On July 9, Trump publicly approved of the new investigations into Comey and John Brennan, calling them "crooked as hell."

"I think they're very dishonest people," Trump said during an interview with Fox News. "Maybe they have to pay a price for that ... so whatever happens, happens."

Brennan, former CIA director under President Barack Obama, is also reportedly under investigation for possibly misleading Congress in May 2023 about the Steele dossier's origins.

