Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Israel, US Are the Good Guys

As the dust appears to be settling following the ceasefire announced by President Donald Trump between Israel and Iran, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said to remember that the good guys are the U.S. and "the state of Israel."

Jordan told Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Tuesday that the military exchanges after the ceasefire was announced don't mean a lot in the big picture, considering who is involved.

"Iran is terrorist state. Iran has done all kinds of terrible things," he said.

"They've said, 'Death to Israel.' They fired rockets on Israel time and time again. They've funded Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis — all kinds of things that they've done."

The House Judiciary Committee chair said the real story is peace.

"The good guys here are Israel. And, of course, the good guys are also the United States of America and what President Trump did over the weekend."

Jordan said the military strikes Trump ordered against Iran on Saturday showed America's military strength.

"What our military executed — the precision, even the deception that was used to pull this thing off in the way they did — was, I think, just unbelievable how successful it appears it was."

Now it is a process, said Jordan, of working out what follows the ceasefire to potentially create a lasting period of quiet.

"So President Trump, God bless him. God bless the military. God bless the state of Israel," he said.

"Let's hope they get back to where there's no more firing. But I think we should remember Iran as the bad guys. The good guys are America and, of course, the state of Israel."

The congressman said while it's still too early to predict long-lasting results from the ceasefire, the prospects look good.

"The world's better off. Israel's better off. America's better off. Everyone's better off," he said.

