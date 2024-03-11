Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Catching Up on Intel Community Lies

Republican leaders find themselves having to play catch-up on lies from Democrats like some people catch up on TV shows. House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, for one, told Newsmax on Monday he's trying to catch up on lies out of the intelligence community from the Obama era.

Jordan and another GOP chair sent a letter to current CIA Director William Burns about the sins of his predecessor from the Obama presidency, John Brennan, who spurred an effort to get foreign countries to help spy on Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign at least three months earlier than the intelligence community admitted to.

"There's been all kinds of problems with the Intel community and information that they've put out there," Jordan said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "I go back to the 51 former intel officials and how they put out that statement that said … the Hunter Biden laptop was a Russian information operation when that was garbage.

"So we want to know about this."

And by this, Jordan is referring to a report last month that said Brennan "illegally mobilized foreign intelligence agencies to target Trump [campaign] advisers long before the summer of 2016," the effort that triggered the Russia collusion hoax.

"We want to know about the idea that they were paying foreign sources or going to foreign sources, encouraging them to go spy on President Trump's campaign," Jordan said. "Remember what they've done: They spied on his campaign. Then it was (Robert) Mueller investigation — $30 million, 19 lawyers, all that craziness. Then it was impeachment one. Then it was the raiding of his home. Then it was the naming of Jack Smith as special counsel. Then it was the 14th Amendment.

"And then we go back and look at some of these things, you find out the only thing we missed was, oftentimes, it's worse than we thought," Jordan added. "We're starting to hear about now clear back to the spying episode on his 2016 campaign.

"So we want to get information on that and a whole host of things that we're trying to get from the intelligence community relative to what they've told us that turned out not to be true."

