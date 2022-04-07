Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: GOP Will Investigate Hunter Biden If House Is Won

Rep. Jim Jordan, who will chair the powerful House Judiciary Committee if Republicans regain control of the House in this year's elections, told Newsmax there will be a "number of things" that will come under investigation, including the details behind the discoveries being made about President Joe Biden's son Hunter and the moves to cover up details about his laptop and actions during the 2020 election.

"We just sent out letters to the 51 former intel officials who all signed [a] letter and said that this had all the earmarks of Russian disinformation, so I think you start there," the Ohio Republican said on Thursday's "John Bachman Now." "Who did they communicate with? Where did they get this information?"

Further, he said that it was "convenient" that "big tech, big media, and Democrats, and 51 former intel officers were all colluding to keep a major story from the American people as we were just days before our most important election."

Even President Joe Biden, when he was a candidate in the September 2020 debate, insisted that his son had made no money from dealings with connections in China, but "now we all know that there are 4.8 million reasons why that statement is not accurate," Jordan said.

"We saw The Washington Post story just one week ago that said he got all this money," said Jordan, adding that he found it interesting that the newspaper posted stories back-to-back about the president's son and his foreign connections.

"What candidate Biden said himself doesn't square with the facts as we now know them," the congressman added.

The news that is surfacing now, Jordan said, is something that "we knew" 18 months ago, that Biden's laptop was real.

"This is is serious stuff. Everyone thinks a lot of people now suspect that something's happening at the Justice Department," Jordan said. "Why else would The Washington Post and The New York Times and so many mainstream media outlets begin to cover this one? For 18 months they told us it wasn't true."

Now, he added, there are "emails coming forward where it looks like he knew what was going on, even though his chief of staff was on the news shows on Sunday, saying he had nothing to do with this and did nothing wrong. You know nothing about it. None of that makes sense and squares with the facts that are now appearing."

