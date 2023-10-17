Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Jordan Has 'Leverage' for Speakership

New York Congresswoman Claudia Tenney told Newsmax on Tuesday, amidst the race for a speaker of the house, that Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has "leverage" for the role.

What Jordan is doing, in terms of "leverage," Tenney told "American Agenda," is he is going to members of Congress and saying, "'Look, I am a conservative icon. I know that some of your base tends to be maybe more moderate, and they don't want to see someone who is so conservative.'

"But I think what Jim is saying is, 'As our next Republican speaker, what I will do is make sure that we get everyone across the finish line.' He also apparently said that, 'We're going to make sure we're not going to work against each other in primaries. We're going to stand up for all of our team and make sure that not only do we keep the House, we grow it.'

"And I think he's going to talk to these members," Tenney continued, "about how we can come to reasonable compromises about their goals for their district, and I think that's what you're going to see happen, and that's what he's doing right now before we take it to a second vote."

In the first round of voting on Tuesday, 212 Democrats voted unanimously for Hakeem Jeffries of New York, while 200 Republicans voted for Jordan, with seven voting for House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., six for former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and seven voting for someone else.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!