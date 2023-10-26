Jim Jordan to Newsmax: Disregard for Human Life 'Scary'

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, dismissed the radical left's predictable lurch to target the Second Amendment in the wake of the mass shooting in Maine, but the onetime House speaker candidate told Newsmax that the bigger issue in the U.S. is a lack of respect for the "sanctity and preciousness of human life," calling it "scary."

Appearing on "Eric Bolling The Balance," Jordan also staunchly defended the First Amendment, even for those — the radical left again — who spew "sick antisemitic" language, warning that Americans have to be "awfully careful."

But Jordan was profound in reacting to the 18 killed in Maine, telling Bolling that it goes beyond the Second Amendment, which is "pretty darn important."

"I do think there's this attitude out there where there's just not the same respect for the sanctity and the preciousness of human life, and it's scary," Jordan told Bolling. "It's a cultural thing, it's a values thing, and it really troubles me.

"Life is a precious gift from God, and we should understand that. But some people for whatever crazy reason, evil reason, just don't see it that way. And that's the real thing I think we need to talk about and focus on," Jordan said.

"And then, of course, the Second Amendment, because the Second Amendment is designed to protect your liberties, protect your family, your property, your rights. We certainly don't want to diminish those liberties at all," he added.

Then Jordan responded to calls from members of his own GOP conference to censure members of "the Squad" — Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., most acutely — for their multiple antisemitic comments in the wake of 1,400 slaughtered by Hamas inside Israel's borders.

"I'm as pro-Israel as we can be, and this terrible, sick antisemitic language we see on college campuses is as wrong as wrong could be," Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said. "But in America, we have the First Amendment, so we gotta be awful careful" about censuring lawmakers.

"One of the things we've been doing on the Judiciary Committee is highlighting where the Biden administration was going after Americans labeling their speech as quote, 'misinformation, disinformation' when it wasn't. They went after Robert F. Kennedy [Jr.], their primary presidential primary opponent, the third day of this administration, for tweeting out something that was factual, that was true.

"And they said, 'Well, the context creates some misinformation' ... baloney," Jordan added.

"So, we've got to be real careful about that," he said. "I want to take a look at the resolution itself. But look, the First Amendment is critical. A robust First Amendment is one of the hallmarks of our great country, and the hallmarks of freedom. So, we've got to be careful about this."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!