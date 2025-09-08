Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: More Law Enforcement Means 'You Get Less Crime'

House Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax no one should be surprised that you end up with "less crime" when you add more law enforcement.

Jordan told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" on Monday that it's unfortunate that Democrats don't seem to comprehend reality. "When you have more law enforcement, you get less crime. When you do what the Democrats want — you shouldn't be surprised when you defund the police if you get more crime."

Jordan said Democrat policies ruined Washington, D.C., for example. "You shouldn't be surprised when you end cash bail, that you get more crime. You shouldn't be surprised when you elect soft-on-crime prosecutors, and you get more crime."

All it took to turn life around in the nation's capital, said Jordan, was President Donald Trump's common sense. "And what President Trump says, how about we just do this? How about we bring in more law enforcement to help reduce crime?"

Jordan said, hard as it is for some to figure out, Trump's plan is working. "And guess what? Over the last four weeks, it has worked. It has worked tremendous, I think 85% reduction in carjackings in our capital city."

And all major crime categories have shrunk, said Jordan. "So it turns out the common-sense things actually work. And that's what President Trump's doing here in our great city."

Jordan said any city in the nation could request federal government help to reduce crime. But Democrat-led cities, he said, won't do it "because it comes from President Trump."

An influx of federal enforcement agents has moved into the Chicago area and begun what is predicted to be about a monthlong crackdown on crime, with an emphasis on illegal aliens involved in committing the crimes.

