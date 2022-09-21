Jim Jordan to Newsmax: Dems Target Trump Because He 'Disrupted the Swamp'

Rep. Jim Jordan told Newsmax on Wednesday that Democrats are attempting to prevent former President Donald Trump from running again in 2024 because he ''disrupted the swamp'' last time.

The Ohio Republican said on ''Eric Bolling The Balance'' that Democrats have a similar plan for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, pointing out that Bexar County, Texas, Sheriff Javier Salazar is pushing a ''witch hunt'' over his transporting of illegal migrants out of his state.

DeSantis ''has watched the Democrats over the last six, seven years do that to President Trump. He's a Democrat sheriff. He said, 'I'm going to do the same thing to Gov. [DeSantis].' This is how the left operates,'' Jordan explained.

''In the past six weeks, think about what we've seen from [President] Joe Biden,'' he continued. ''I mean, Joe Biden has raided the home of a former president, taken the phone of a sitting member of Congress, called half the country fascists and extremists ... signed legislation to unleash 87,000 IRS agents on you, the American taxpayer.''

Jordan, who is seeking reelection in November, also condemned New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, for going after Trump on asset overvaluing allegations instead of addressing the crime wave that has hit U.S. cities including the Big Apple.

''There's an opportunity cost — primarily the fact that you're not going after the real crime that's happening every single day in New York City and other cities around our great country,'' he said, adding that ''I think it's going to backfire on them.''

Jordan further staid the proposed penalties on the former president, including a $250 million fine and barring his family from corporate board membership, ''underscores how obsessed they've become'' with going after Trump.

''They've been doing it for seven years. This started in 2016 when the FBI decided to spy on President Trump's campaign — all built on a lie,'' Jordan mentioned. ''So I guess it makes sense they're just going to keep doing it, because that's all they know.''

