Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Cases Against Trump 'Falling Apart'

As the case against former President Donald Trump regarding classified documents was put on hold indefinitely by Florida Judge Aileen Cannon, it seems that all the cases against him "are falling apart," Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

The news about Judge Cannon pushing the case off "is huge, because remember they changed the order of the documents ... many people would call that 'tampering with evidence,'" Jordan told "Greg Kelly Reports."

Special counsel Jack Smith has charged Trump with mishandling classified documents, but that's exactly what he did, which is "the irony here," Jordan said.

Then there's the case in New York brought by leftist District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The case Bragg brought is "a case that the Justice Department wouldn't bring, the Federal Elections Commission wouldn't bring, his predecessor wouldn't bring, even Alvin Bragg wouldn't bring it because it was a bad case until he got pressured to do so," Jordan continued, saying that it "just shows this was all political from the get-go."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!