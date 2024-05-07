WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jim jordan | donald trump | criminal | cases | hold | classified documents | alvin bragg

Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Cases Against Trump 'Falling Apart'

By    |   Tuesday, 07 May 2024 10:38 PM EDT

As the case against former President Donald Trump regarding classified documents was put on hold indefinitely by Florida Judge Aileen Cannon, it seems that all the cases against him "are falling apart," Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

The news about Judge Cannon pushing the case off "is huge, because remember they changed the order of the documents ... many people would call that 'tampering with evidence,'" Jordan told "Greg Kelly Reports."

Special counsel Jack Smith has charged Trump with mishandling classified documents, but that's exactly what he did, which is "the irony here," Jordan said.

Then there's the case in New York brought by leftist District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The case Bragg brought is "a case that the Justice Department wouldn't bring, the Federal Elections Commission wouldn't bring, his predecessor wouldn't bring, even Alvin Bragg wouldn't bring it because it was a bad case until he got pressured to do so," Jordan continued, saying that it "just shows this was all political from the get-go."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
As the case against former President Donald Trump regarding classified documents was put on hold indefinitely by Florida Judge Aileen Cannon, it seems that all the cases against him "are falling apart," Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Tuesday.
jim jordan, donald trump, criminal, cases, hold, classified documents, alvin bragg, political
217
2024-38-07
Tuesday, 07 May 2024 10:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved