Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Biden DOJ Spied on Me for Years

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Friday that the Biden Justice Department tapped his phone records for more than two years.

He said the secret surveillance raised new questions about the reach of the Arctic Frost probe and the tactics used by federal special prosecutors.

Jordan discussed the surveillance during an appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," framing the incident as part of a broader effort he views as politically driven.

"Well, when you think about what they did for 2 1/2 years, who you call, who called you, how long the call lasted, when the call took place. And if I initiated the call, they know the location you made the call from because they can bounce it off that cell tower," he said.

"So that's kind of creepy that the government's doing that and getting, gathering up that information for that long of a period of time, and particularly that it went back, the subpoena started from January of 2020."

"Well, this was Arctic Frost. It was supposed to be about the alternate electors on Jan. 6 2021. And they start a year before that. And they issued this subpoena literally 12 days after this investigation started," he added.

"So, yeah, I think I think anyone would think like, What's our government doing getting that kind of information on one of its citizens? And then when you add to it a separate and equal branch of government and the Speech or Debate clause, that it's like, What's going on here?"

Jordan said prosecutors pushed for his data less than two weeks after launching the probe, and he still does not know why.

"I have no idea. I assume the date that they started was January of 2020. What had happened back then? We had just kicked our tail in that crazy first impeachment of President [Donald] Trump.

"So maybe that's it. Maybe it's the simple fact they know that I'm pretty darn close with the president. I don't know, but you know, we knew they got this information on senators for three or four days around Jan. 6.

"But 2 1/2 years just seems crazy to me. Well, any of it's crazy to me.

"But one thing I do know is when we asked Thomas Windom, Jack Smith's top deputy, who worked on the special counsel investigation and also worked on Arctic Frost before it was merged with the special counsel investigation, when we asked him how many other people, because this was after we learned about the senator several weeks ago, we asked him, how many other members of Congress did you did you get information on their phone, their phone logs on, and he wouldn't answer?

"Because the people asking the question work for the guy that they did it for 2 1/2 years for us ...

"That is when you put it all together, you say, this is how weaponized the Biden DOJ had become."

