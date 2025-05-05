Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Judges Shouldn't Issue Nationwide Injunctions

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, appearing Monday on Newsmax, called for limits on the power of federal district judges to issue nationwide injunctions, urging the Senate to pass legislation already approved in the House.

Jordan said that federal district judges should not be allowed to issue injunctions that apply beyond the scope of their specific cases, arguing that their rulings should be limited to the parties involved — not the entire nation.

The chair criticized what he described as an overreach by district court judges on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" while emphasizing that the House has already acted to rein in their authority.

"We passed the legislation that said one of these federal district judges who issues an injunction, the injunction shouldn't apply nationwide," Jordan said. "It should apply to the parties in that case in that jurisdiction, not to the entire country."

The House approved the bill, titled the "No Rogue Judges Act," on April 9 in a 219-213 vote. The legislation would prohibit district judges from granting injunctive relief to nonparties except in specific situations, such as lawsuits brought by multiple states. The bill now heads to the Senate, where its fate remains uncertain amid Democrat opposition.

"This is about fundamental fairness," Jordan said.

Nationwide injunctions have become a frequent tool for halting presidential directives, and their use has sparked increasing scrutiny from lawmakers and legal scholars. Jordan noted that even Chief Justice John Roberts has addressed the issue, urging the use of appellate courts to challenge district court decisions.

"Justice Roberts put out a statement a month or so ago about, you know, the proper course of action is if you don't like the decision of a district judge, is to, you know, use the appellate courts," Jordan said. "And I get all that. But I think his statement just sort of underscores the focus that's now on this issue."

Jordan added that he expects the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on the matter soon.

"I do think some of these cases are going to get to the Supreme Court in a pretty quick manner, pretty quick time frame," he said.

If passed by the Senate, the bill would head to President Donald Trump, who has previously voiced frustration over lower court rulings that blocked parts of his agenda. Jordan expressed hope that the legislation would eventually become law.

"We think there's a chance that that bill hopefully could get through the Senate and get signed by President Trump and scale some of this back, some of the power that these district judges have currently," Jordan added.

