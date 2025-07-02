Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Democrats' Opposition Means Megabill Is Good

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Wednesday that one way his GOP colleagues can tell President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act is "good legislation" is Democrats' solid opposition to it.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., "said every single Democrat is going to be against it," Jordan said on "Newsline."

"That, more than anything, tells you this is a good bill because you know it's good legislation when all the Democrats hate it and they hate it because this bill actually empowers families. It empowers Americans, not government, and that's what they don't like.

"It gives tax cuts, as you point out, to families, so they can chase down their goals and dreams. School choice provision in the tax code is now part of this legislation. Let moms and dads decide where their son or daughter is going to get the best education.

"It makes sure there are resources to keep the border secure that President Trump has done in the first seven months of his presidency," he continued. "And then, of course, work requirements for able-bodied people, able-bodied people who are getting your tax money, your viewers' tax money.

"Guess what? In the future, if they're going to get help from the taxpayers, help from the government, they're going to have to work. That's good for taxpayers, that's good for our economy. Maybe most importantly, it's good for that individual. So, that is why we should support this legislation."

Members of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus reportedly distributed a memo Wednesday, blasting the Trump-backed budget reconciliation bill as "not what [Senate Majority] Leader [John] Thune and Speaker [Mike] Johnson promised."

After the Senate passed its version of the sweeping tax-cut and spending measure on Tuesday, GOP debate over the bill, which underpins the president's second-term legislative agenda, returned to the House.

Republican leadership in both chambers of Congress are trying to reach an agreement on the final version of the bill and get it to Trump's desk for signature by his July 4 deadline.

In addition to his view that "we probably got as good a product as we're going to get," Jordan said that momentum is on the Republicans' side.

"The other thing I would point out is politics is like sport: momentum matters," he said. "And right now, all the momentum is on our side. I mean, the president has secured the border.

"We had this amazing operation in Iran. … So, we're on a roll, and now we're going to stop this legislation, which again, lets families keep more of their money? I think we got to be careful about that. I think it's best if we just pass this and get moving and keep moving on the things we told the voters we were going to do."

