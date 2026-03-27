Rep. Jim Jordan to Newsmax: Dems Got Little in DHS Deal

Despite media reports to the contrary, Democrats did not get much of what they wanted in the Senate bill to fund most of the Department of Homeland Security, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Friday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," House Judiciary Committee Chair Jordan pushed back on claims from outlets such as Politico that Republicans "caved" in the negotiations, arguing that Democrats failed to secure their core demands.

"When they put out their 10 bullet-point plan … number one was judicial warrants," Jordan said, referring to a proposal he argued would have effectively halted deportations.

"They didn't get that. They didn't get a whole host of those other things."

Jordan acknowledged that the Senate deal may not satisfy all Republicans, but said its passage would heighten urgency for the GOP to act on a broader reconciliation package — one that fully funds Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Border Patrol.

"We have to fund ICE," he said. "This just increases the likelihood — actually the necessity — of doing a second reconciliation package."

The reconciliation process, which allows legislation to pass the Senate with a simple majority, is expected to become the primary vehicle for advancing Republican priorities blocked by Democrats under the chamber's 60-vote threshold.

Jordan pointed to the GOP's previous reconciliation efforts as a model, noting they delivered tax cuts, border security funding, welfare work requirements, and school choice provisions.

He suggested the next package could go even further.

"We've got a chance to do other things that are important to the American people," he said, highlighting efforts to combat widespread government fraud as a top priority.

The Ohio Republican also indicated that elements of the Save America Act — a key legislative priority for President Donald Trump and many conservatives — could be included in the upcoming reconciliation bill.

At the same time, Jordan acknowledged the political challenge facing House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who must unify a narrow and ideologically diverse Republican majority.

Fiscal conservatives are pushing for deeper spending cuts, while moderates have expressed concern about reductions to certain programs.

Still, Jordan argued that core priorities — including border security, military readiness, and fraud prevention — should provide common ground.

"I think all that has to happen," he said, adding that restoring funding for the military and ensuring proper oversight of taxpayer dollars are essential.

Jordan also expressed confidence in newly installed DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, praising his leadership and predicting he would help stabilize the agency after weeks of funding uncertainty.

As Republicans look ahead, Jordan framed the moment as an opportunity — not a setback — to deliver on campaign promises and counter what he described as misguided Democrat policies.

"Every policy … the left adopts these days is just crazy," he said, underscoring GOP efforts to refocus on enforcement, security, and fiscal accountability.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com