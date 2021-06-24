Rep. Jim Jordan to Newsmax: Big Tech Censored COVID-19 Origins

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Newsmax condemned Big Tech's censoring of information related to the origins of COVID-19.

"Google working with [president of, the EcoHealth Alliance, Dr. Peter] Daszak and then of course, we had [Facebook's CEO Mark] Zuckerberg working with [Dr. Anthony] Fauci," Jordan told Thursday's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Jordan was discussing the National Pulse report Google and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funded Dr. Daszak's EcoHealth, a known collaborator with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, on coronavirus research for over a decade.

"Every time we turn around, it seems like stuff that we think makes sense, stuff that we think is accurate, you got someone in the government – or someone in the media; or many times, all of them working together – to say it's not actually the truth when in fact, we then subsequently learned that it was accurate," Jordan told host Chris Salcedo.

"It was factual. It was the truth. And certainly this whole origins of the virus, when they were they were downplaying the lab leak theory, it sure looks like that's the case now. And it also, frankly, looks like that there was probably gain of function research going on at this [Wuhan] lab, funded by American taxpayers."

We should not be surprised China would be "misleading us" when questions began to arise as to the virus' origins, Jordan added.

Amid a censoring campaign by members in the Big Tech community designed to encumber those seeking information on the "lab leak theory," new details indicate financial ties were held between EcoHealth Alliance and Google that date back 10 years, according to the National Pulse report.

"Bats are important reservoirs for emerging zoonotic viruses with significant impact on human health including lyssa viruses, filoviruses, henipaviruses, and coronaviruses," one 2010 study on bat flaviviruses points to, which lists EcoHealth Alliance's president, Dr. Daszak and Google.org, the philanthropic arm of Google, as funders of the study.

Additionally, in 2014 again, another study conducted by Daszak over the "lethal" henipavirus spillover into human populations in Africa was funded by Google.org.

And in 2018, Google.org financially contributed to a study conducted by EcoHealth Alliance researchers titled "Serologic and Behavioral Risk Survey of Workers with Wildlife Contact in China" that laid the groundwork for a possible natural zoonotic transmission theory of a SARS-like coronavirus, from animal to human, near a wet market in Wuhan.

