Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Bondi, Patel to Face House Judiciary

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, told Newsmax on Tuesday that Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel will appear before his committee to answer questions on a wide range of topics, including the files related to the child sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein.

Controversy erupted last week after the Department of Justice and FBI announced in a memo that after "an exhaustive review of investigative holdings relating to Epstein," it found "no incriminating 'client list,'" no credible evidence that Epstein blackmailed prominent people, and no "evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties."

The memo also concluded that Epstein died by suicide while in federal custody on Aug. 10, 2019, while awaiting trial and was not killed by someone else, as many have speculated.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, and his fellow House Democrats have reportedly have demanded that Bondi and her deputy Todd Blanche as well as Patel and his deputy Dan Bongino should testify, adding in a letter to Jordan they should be subpoenaed if necessary.

"Well, we're not going to subpoena the attorney general," Jordan told "Finnerty."

"We were going to invite them whether this issue was here or not because they come every year. And so, we're already working on when the attorney general and the director of the FBI — they come in front of the Judiciary Committee regardless of who's in power, who's in the White House, what administration [it] is.

"They come in front of the Judiciary Committee typically once every year. So, we're already working with both of their offices to schedule that sometime this year. That will definitely happen. And I think that's appropriate. That's just how our government works.

"But I do have all the confidence in the world in President Trump and his team when it comes to all kinds of issues, including this.

"I do think the American people want to know, but I have confidence in President Trump and his team, and we're already working on scheduling them for their for their annual trek up to Capitol Hill, where they fill in the Judiciary Committee on all kinds of issues, including this one."

