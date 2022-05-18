Rep. Jim Jordan: FBI Targets Staffers at Jan. 6 Rally but Not Capitol Riot

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Wednesday the FBI is ''targeting'' staffers that attended the Jan. 6, 2021 rally in Washington in support of then-President Donald Trump but did not take part in the breach of the Capitol. The agency is taking away their security clearances, which could signal its intent to fire them.

''It's called the First Amendment. You're allowed to [attend the rally],'' Jordan said on ''Greg Kelly Reports." ''It wasn't while they were on duty, [it was] their day off, they go with their spouse, they didn't go into the Capitol. They just were engaged in being at a political rally with President Trump speaking.''

Jordan said that whistleblowers inside the agency came to him with the information, saying that while the FBI had not interviewed them about the events of that day or charged them with anything, they were losing their security clearances, a move that usually leads to termination of employment.

''Everyone knows that's the first step in a termination process when you work at the FBI,'' Jordan said. ''One of these individuals was a 20-year veteran in our military, and has worked at the FBI for 10 years, and is being, I believe, targeted by someone in leadership at the [agency].''

The information led Jordan to send a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, reminding him that ''while FBI employees may not participate in partisan political campaigns, FBI employees do not give up their rights to engage in political speech activity.''

As a ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, Jordan said he would like answers from the agency after getting the reports from the whistleblowers.

''We want to get answers,'' he said. ''God bless them for coming to us and telling us their situation. They talked with our staff. We checked that out as best we could, and that's why we sent the letter.''

Jordan said the most troubling aspect of the reports is that it seems FBI leaders are targeting employees that do not share the political beliefs of the current administration.

''This is part of a broader pattern,'' Jordan said. ''It's targeting people that don't share the same political beliefs, as we said in the letter, that the left, the people who run the bureaucracy and run the Biden administration, the beliefs that they have.''

Jordan sent a similar letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on May 11, expressing his concerns about using counterterrorism statutes against citizens speaking out at school board meetings.

''We now have evidence that contrary to your testimony, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has labeled at least dozens of investigations into parents with a threat tag created by the FBI's Counterterrorism Division to assess and track investigations related to school boards,'' that letter states.

''These cases include investigations into parents upset about mask mandates and state elected officials who publicly voiced opposition to vaccine mandates. These investigations into concerned parents are the direct result of, and would not have occurred but for, your directive to federal law enforcement to target these categories of people.''

Jordan, who is seeking reelection this year, advanced from the state's May 3 GOP primary. He faces Democrat Tamie Wilson in the Nov. 8 general election.

