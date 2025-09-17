Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: GOP Needs to Communicate Like Kirk

Following the murder of Turning Point USA CEO Charlie Kirk last Wednesday, many conservatives have responded by posting videos of Kirk engaging in polite debate with his political opponents. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Wednesday that the Republican Party needs "to take the course Charlie Kirk took" and deliver truth with a smile.

"Well, I think the course we need to take is the course Charlie Kirk took, and that is just to present the facts, present the truth, do it in a compelling way. Do it with a smile on our face and just give the truth out there. I think if we do that, that's how we win. But defend the truth. That's what we need to do," Jordan said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Jordan, who is chair of the House Judiciary Committee, gave an example of where liberals in the highest positions of government disparaged Trump voters.

"I think the left and their positions are crazy. You can go down the list. It's crazy to defund the police. It's crazy not to have a border. It's crazy to say 'men should compete against women in sports.' The left has a disdain for us. You don't have to take my word for it. I go to the one example of Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. He's walking into Walmart and he says, 'I'm in the Northern Virginia Walmart. I can smell the Trump supporters.' So, there's this disdain they have for conservatives," he added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com