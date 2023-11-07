×
Tags: jim jordan | censorship | conservatives

Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: High Court Will Rule Against Big Tech Censors

By    |   Tuesday, 07 November 2023 09:27 PM EST

The coalition of "Big Government working with Big Academia and Big Tech to censor speech" of Americans will end up at the U.S. Supreme Court, where it will be defeated, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said on Newsmax.

The House Judiciary chair on Monday said disinformation "experts" at universities, Big Tech, and others worked in concert through the Election Integrity Partnership (EIP) to monitor and censor Americans' speech during the 2020 election.

Conservatives in Congress and conservative media outlets, including Newsmax, were among the reported targets.

"We have the First Amendment" guaranteeing free speech, Jordan said Tuesday on "Eric Bolling: The Balance." "This is not supposed to happen now. The good news is, we were catching them."

According to Jordan's report, the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Global Engagement Center (GEC) within the State Department collaborated with Stanford University and other entities to establish the EIP in the summer of 2020.

The EIP was created as a means for the government to launder its censorship efforts in an attempt to bypass the First Amendment and public scrutiny, the report said.

"The EIP targeted Americans across the political spectrum, but especially conservatives," according to the report's summary.

A Fifth Circuit court ruling already has already handed Americans one victory, Jordan said, noting that "these federal agencies were being weaponized and being used to limit American speech in what some journalists have called this censorship industrial complex — again where it's big government, big universities, Big Tech all working to go after conservatives"

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Jack Gournell | editorial.gournell@newsmax.com

Jack Gournell, a Newsmax general assignment writer and editor, covering news, politics, media, and culture. He has over 35 years of experience in journalism.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax-Tv
Tuesday, 07 November 2023 09:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

