Rep. Steil to Newsmax: Comer, Jordan Continue to Uncover Facts in Biden Probe

Reps. Jim Jordan and James Comer are going to continue to get the work done to "uncover the facts" in the investigation into Hunter Biden and his family's business dealings and disclose to the American people "exactly what's been going on," says Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis.

"This is where the work of Jim Jordan and James Comer is so absolutely important," Steil said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report."

"Without them and without Republicans controlling the United States House of Representatives, almost none of this would have come to light," he added.

A legal showdown over the derailed plea deal for Hunter Biden continued Tuesday as prosecutors asserted that an agreement on a gun charge is dead along with the rest of the deal as the case makes a major shift into a special counsel investigation.

While the agreement that was supposed to have wrapped up the long-running investigation of President Joe Biden's son largely unraveled during a contentious court hearing last month, prosecutors said the two sides had continued to negotiate until the defense rejected their final counterproposal the day before U.S. Attorney David Weiss asked to be named special counsel.

The plea agreement had been decried as a "sweetheart deal" by Republicans who are pursuing their own congressional investigations into nearly every facet of Biden's business dealings and the Justice Department's handling of the case.

Attorney General Merrick Garland's surprise announcement of Weiss as special counsel raised fresh questions about the case ahead of the 2024 election. Hunter Biden's history of drug use and financial dealings have dogged the political career of his father.

Steil said Comer and Jordan will continue digging into the facts "to make sure we don't allow anything to get in the way of getting the facts out to the American people.

"We'll see if that [impeachment] inquiry is actually going to be required but right now we have the committees in the House of Representatives moving forward and disclosing these facts and uncovering the truth for the American people."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

