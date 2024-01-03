Rep. Jim Jordan to Newsmax: Biden Failure Exposed on Border Trip

Rep. Jim Jordan told Newsmax that House Republicans got to witness President Joe Biden's failed border policies firsthand during their visit to Eagle Pass, Texas, on Wednesday.

Appearing on "Greg Kelly Reports," the Ohio Republican recalled an incident on the trip in which a group of migrants illegally crossed while House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., was speaking to reporters.

"We actually saw some migrants coming across the river. I mean, it was amazing," explained Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee.

"You had a delegation of ... members of Congress. And they're just coming across ... they got through the razor wire, and Border Patrol took them in. They're probably going to process them and release them in the country," he added.

The reason for the influx, he argued, is because of the Biden administration's failed "catch-and-release" policy and the incentive created for prospective illegal migrants once they hear about it.

"The country already knows how serious this is: 300,000 last month — the highest number on record," Jordan said. "More importantly, in the Biden first term, if we stay on the same course we're on, we will hit 12 million migrants who come in the country."

Jordan believes the solution is the Secure the Border Act of 2023, which House Republicans passed in May but has been held up in the Democrat-controlled Senate ever since.

The bill would increase funding for border barriers and enforcement personnel, as well as reforming the asylum process to limit the number of people able to claim it.

"Why would the president of the United States intentionally, deliberately, willfully, allow what's going to be 12 million people in his term as president? Why would he allow that to happen to our country?" Jordan asked.

