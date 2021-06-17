Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Bipartisan Big-Tech Bills Won't Help Conservatives

Proposed big-tech bills will not likely help conservatives who are being targeted by the companies, Rep. Jim Jordan told Newsmax Thursday.

"We all know big tech is out to get conservatives but these bills don't break up big tech," the Ohio Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "They don't stop the censorship of conservatives. They're not going to have Donald Trump back on these platforms, but what I think they are going to do is put this marriage together of big tech and big government and I think it's going to make the situation even worse."

Last week, a bipartisan group in the House published several bills. One measure allows agencies that enforce antitrust laws to require the separation of online platforms from other businesses. A second one gives the agencies authority to prevent discriminatory conduct, and a third makes it illegal for a large platform to buy up rivals.

But the bills do nothing to help conservatives and could cause dangerous government intervention into big tech.

"We know what happens when big tech gets together with big shots in the government, like Dr. (Anthony) Fauci," said Jordan. "We saw that with the emails that were just released between Mark Zuckerberg and Dr. Fauci, where they were talking about, hey, how can we get the information out that you want us to get out."

He added that the bills will serve to move the country in the direction of interference.

"Look, we all want to get after big tech and what they're doing," said Jordan. "I just think this is not the answer. The one bill in particular sets up these secret technical committees for every covered business, and the secret technical committees are going to write the regulations for how they operate, so you're gonna have to go to the folks at the FTC, controlled by Democrats, and get their approval for everything."

Some Republicans have signed onto one or two of the bills, but not the whole package, said Jordan, adding that some of the Democrats pushing them were the same people who wanted to impeach Trump.

"Do we really think they want President Trump back on these social media platforms?" he said. "Or might it be that they actually want to work with big tech to further harm conservatives and further restrict the First Amendment? I think it's more likely the latter and that is our concern."

Jordan also commented on the summit between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, asking what the United States gained from their meeting.

"What a contrast between several years back when Ronald Reagan said 'tear down this wall' and when President Trump said 'America first' all the time," said Jordan. "And now Joe Biden. It's sort of like, well, what did he say? What did we get? So I think that's the big takeaway here."