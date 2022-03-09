Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Putin Takes Advantage of Weakness From WH

Rep. Jim Jordan told Newsmax on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken advantage of a lack of leadership in the White House to carry out his invasion of Ukraine.

Appearing on "American Agenda," the Ohio Republican said that "when you project weakness from the Oval Office, bad guys around the planet are going to do bad things That's exactly what happened here."

Jordan stressed that "when you make bad decisions, Putin sees that as leverage and he used it as such to … go invade another country."

He also added that "don't think the debacle that was the [American military] exit from Afghanistan didn't factor into Putin's decision to invade Ukraine."

Commenting on speculation if the Ukraine invasion would have happened if former President Donald Trump was still in office, Jordan said that he agreed with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's remarks when he was asked that question, saying "the short answer is I don't know, but I do know this … it didn't happen when President Trump was president."

Jordan said that the devastating war in Ukraine is not only indicative of what is wrong with the Biden administration's foreign policy, but also about what is happening domestically.

The congressman said that he has had his constituents walk up to him and say, " 'I never thought it could get this bad this quick,' so they see the full picture. They see the fact that we went from a secure border to chaos, we went from energy independence to the president begging OPEC to increase production, now talking to Venezuela and Iran about giving us oil and energy.

"We went from safe streets to record crime, we went from stable prices to a 40-year-high inflation rate," adding “not to mention the attacks on their liberties, their first amendment rights" under the cover of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jordan said that his constituents "have never seen an administration this bad," emphasizing that "this is how bad it can get when you have crazy policies pushed by the Democrats."

