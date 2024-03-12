Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: WH Sat on Biden-Hur Transcripts

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax that the White House delivered the transcripts detailing conversations between President Joe Biden and special counsel Robert Hur on Tuesday morning, five days after a subpoena deadline — mere hours before Hur's hearing.

As a result, House Republicans had to scamper to pore over 258 pages of transcripts ahead of Hur's testimony before the panel that Jordan chairs.

Typical games from the White House, Jordan said on "Eric Bolling The Balance," on Tuesday, considering the subpoena was issued Feb. 27 with a deadline of March 7.

"My understanding is the White House had these transcripts and talked to reporters last night, but they were embargoed until this morning," Jordan told Bolling. "And we got them this morning. So, it'd have been nice to have that information because that helps you prep for the kind of questions you wanna ask the special counsel.

"But that's typical. You know, that's the kind of kind of games the White House is going to play, I guess. But it's still not the right way to do things, if your goal is to make sure the American people get the facts and the best possible information they can get," he added.

The transcripts signify a double-edged sword for Biden, who wasn't charged by Hur, in part, due to doubt about whether a jury would convict a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

But they also show Biden not remembering the date of his son Beau's death and the fact that he brought up the subject of Beau, not Hur. They show Biden using some variation of "I don't know" or "I don't recall" more than 100 times during his deposition with Hur.

According to Axios, they also show Biden needing help on other key dates as well:

"When did I announce for President [in 2019]?" he asked.

"If it was 2013 — when did I stop being vice president?"

"In 2009, am I still vice president?"

"Trump gets elected in November of 2017?" Biden asked, before someone noted it was November 2016.

All of that aside, Jordan said Republicans heard all they needed from Hur on Tuesday. When it comes to the motivation for keeping classified documents, it was Jordan who pointed out that Biden had 8 million reasons to hold on to them.

"I think the special counsel's words were [Biden] had strong motivations to ignore the procedures for classified information because he was writing a book," Jordan told Bolling. "And then I just asked special counsel, 'How much did Joe Biden get paid?' $8 million. That was his motivation because whenever there's a crime, there's always a motive.

"What was the motive here? I think it was the $8 million advance he got."

